M&T Bank Corp Sells 28,918 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $80,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 283,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,511,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

