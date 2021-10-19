M&T Bank Corp Sells 33,173 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,173 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.34% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $53,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,955,000 after buying an additional 608,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after buying an additional 448,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after buying an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after buying an additional 320,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after buying an additional 240,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,714. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

