M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,047,734 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047,734 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $98,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.