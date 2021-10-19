M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,961 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 247,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after buying an additional 66,021 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,014.4% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.55.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.49 on Tuesday, hitting $594.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,185. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $616.93. The firm has a market cap of $233.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $568.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.