M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.10% of FedEx worth $77,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $228.51. 13,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.10. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

