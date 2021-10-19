M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $61,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.57. 553,194 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $108.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

