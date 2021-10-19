MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 145,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,945,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

MPLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -9.24.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.76 million.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MultiPlan by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,323,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,383 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $288,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MultiPlan by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MultiPlan by 363.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MultiPlan by 3,547.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

