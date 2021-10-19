Multiplier Trading 9% Lower This Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $381,050.74 and $20,830.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00064819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,436.14 or 0.99670435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.30 or 0.05947435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020873 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

