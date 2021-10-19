Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $241.41

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €241.41 ($284.01) and traded as high as €245.00 ($288.24). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €244.35 ($287.47), with a volume of 261,036 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €243.96 and a 200-day moving average of €241.41.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

