Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 71.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 48,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 191.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

