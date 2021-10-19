MVL Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. MVL has a total market cap of $205.37 million and $7.78 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00190466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00088596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,266,905,269 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

