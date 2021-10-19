Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. On average, analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Myovant Sciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

