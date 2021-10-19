Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Up to $20.27

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $21.18. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 17,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $505,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,976,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

