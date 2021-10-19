Nabors Industries (NBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($12.96) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-59 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $125.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $133.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabors Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Nabors Industries worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

