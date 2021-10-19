NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.15

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.15 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 45.25 ($0.59). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 48.95 ($0.64), with a volume of 176,305 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.26. The company has a market cap of £22.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

