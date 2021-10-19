Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Naked Wines (LON:WINE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

LON:WINE opened at GBX 686 ($8.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 790.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 798.32. The stock has a market cap of £503.79 million and a P/E ratio of -49.86. Naked Wines has a twelve month low of GBX 438 ($5.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 914 ($11.94).

In other Naked Wines news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.87), for a total value of £25,367.68 ($33,143.04).

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

