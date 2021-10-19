Nano Price Up 0.8% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Nano has a total market cap of $685.55 million and $15.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00008014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,198.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.52 or 0.05951061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00290914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $612.54 or 0.00954132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00081499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00395821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00263023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00265412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

