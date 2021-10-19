Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $169,263.88 and $8,030.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,166,604 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

