Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $193.00 to $203.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $203.49 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $204.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 24.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

