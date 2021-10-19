National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 626,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE NBHC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. 2,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,426. National Bank has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 million. Analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $1,707,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.