National Bankshares Cuts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$8.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stingray Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.93.

Shares of TSE:RAY.A traded down C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.15. 80,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,856. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$5.26 and a 1-year high of C$8.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$511.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

