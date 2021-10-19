National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.33 ($4.16).

NEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

NEX stock opened at GBX 225.60 ($2.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -5.05. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 245.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.48.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.