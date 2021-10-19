National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on National Grid in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

Get National Grid alerts:

NG stock opened at GBX 905.90 ($11.84) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.77 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 935.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 926.77.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.