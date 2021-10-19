National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.60% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $475,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NSA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.