Natixis Acquires 18,442 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 175.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Loews were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 27.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 41.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,975,000 after buying an additional 160,919 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

