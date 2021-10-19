Natixis Acquires New Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Natixis owned 0.06% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DBRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

DBRG opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

