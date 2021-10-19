Natixis Acquires New Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,091 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.19% of Arch Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $995,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $750,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

