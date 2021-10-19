Natixis Buys 2,381 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Natixis lifted its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,927.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

