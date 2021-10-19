Natixis Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

