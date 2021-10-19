Natixis Decreases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Natixis trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in DaVita were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVA. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVA stock opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

