Natixis Has $1.37 Million Position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,055,500 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $101,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENBL opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

