Natixis Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Natixis grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 405.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

