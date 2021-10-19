Natixis Has $1.86 Million Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Colfax were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other Colfax news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,424,162.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,058. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of CFX opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.