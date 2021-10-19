Natixis Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.12% of Compass Diversified worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.5% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -229.69 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

