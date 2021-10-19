Natixis Has $2.10 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,002 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 29,109 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

