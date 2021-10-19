Natixis Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,520,248 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 153.1% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

