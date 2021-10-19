Natixis Increases Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.10% of PBF Energy worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of PBF opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

