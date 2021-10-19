Natixis Invests $1.45 Million in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Natixis owned 0.13% of Lydall at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lydall by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lydall by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Lydall by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lydall by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDL opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

