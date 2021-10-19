Natixis Invests $1.58 Million in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,100 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,903,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Poshmark by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,715 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 80,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Poshmark by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,616,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $55,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $36,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,134 shares of company stock worth $17,948,183 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

POSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

