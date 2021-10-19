Natixis Invests $1.65 Million in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Graham at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth $316,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Graham by 258.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC stock opened at $568.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $376.20 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $599.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.