Natixis Invests $2.25 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Natixis bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.70. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $185.95.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.