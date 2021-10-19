Natixis Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Natixis cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,131 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 65.4% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $568.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $333.31 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $585.93 and its 200 day moving average is $614.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.54.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

