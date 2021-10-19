Natixis Lowers Stock Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.36% of Eastman Kodak worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 49.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 415,074 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,844,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 41.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 260,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 238.0% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 799,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 562,600 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KODK opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.07%.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

