Natixis Purchases 10,454 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Natixis grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE:CBRE opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.