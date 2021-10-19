Natixis Purchases 14,692 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Leidos were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after buying an additional 542,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 16,745.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after buying an additional 397,035 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $36,436,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.67. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

