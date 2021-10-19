Natixis Purchases New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $414.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.79 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.