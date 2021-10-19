Natixis Purchases Shares of 31,000 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Natixis purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in AXIS Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXS opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

