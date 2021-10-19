Natixis Raises Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natixis boosted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Natera were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,972,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after purchasing an additional 195,279 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after purchasing an additional 92,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,139,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,816 shares of company stock worth $25,936,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.