Natixis Raises Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

NYSE:JBT opened at $150.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $161.05.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $461,138. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

