Natixis Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,659 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Danaher were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $304.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.88. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.